App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Aug 24, 2017 12:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

USFDA clears marketing of Zydus Cadila anti-hypertension drug

The company has received final nod from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug in the strengths of 4 mg, 8 mg, 16 mg and 32 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a BSE filing today.

USFDA clears marketing of Zydus Cadila anti-hypertension drug

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the US health regulator to market candesartan cilexetil tablets used for treatment of hypertension.

The company has received final nod from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug in the strengths of 4 mg, 8 mg, 16 mg and 32 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a BSE filing today.

The company will manufacture the drug at its formulations manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

It has more than 140 approvals and has so far filed over 300 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it commenced filings in 2003-04.

The stock of the company's listed entity Cadila Healthcare was trading 7.38 per cent up at Rs 496.65 on the BSE.

tags #BSE #Business #Cadila Healthcare #Companies #US health regulator #USFDA #Zydus Cadila

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.