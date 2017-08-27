USFDA clears marketing of Zydus Cadila anti-hypertension drug

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the US health regulator to market candesartan cilexetil tablets used for treatment of hypertension.

The company has received final nod from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug in the strengths of 4 mg, 8 mg, 16 mg and 32 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a BSE filing today.

The company will manufacture the drug at its formulations manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

It has more than 140 approvals and has so far filed over 300 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it commenced filings in 2003-04.