App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 17, 2017 01:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

USFDA clears Dr Reddy's ovarian cancer generic sale

The approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for doxorubicin hydrochloride liposome intravenous injection is an outcome of extensive collaboration with the company's partner Natco Pharma on research and development and manufacturing capabilities, Dr Reddy's said in a BSE filing.

USFDA clears Dr Reddy's ovarian cancer generic sale

Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) has received approval from the US health regulator to sell its generic version of Alza Corporation's Doxil injection used for treatment of ovarian cancer.

The approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for doxorubicin hydrochloride liposome intravenous injection is an outcome of extensive collaboration with the company's partner Natco Pharma on research and development and manufacturing capabilities, Dr Reddy's said in a BSE filing.

The injection comes in single dose vials of 10 ml or 30 ml, it added. DRL Executive Vice-President and Head of North American Generics Business Alok Sonig said it is the first of its kind for the company.

"We are preparing for a commercial launch soon," he added. The Doxil brand and generic version had sales of about USD 196 million in the 12 months ended March 2017, DRL said citing IMS Health data. Shares of DRL were trading at Rs 2,743.20 apiece in the afternoon trade, up 0.74 per cent, from the previous close on the BSE.

tags #BSE #Business #Dr Reddys Laboratories #USFDA

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.