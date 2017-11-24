App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 24, 2017 08:13 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

USD-INR to trade within 64.50-64.70 range: Bhaskar Panda

Indian 10-year benchmark yield cooled off from high of 7.02 percent. For today, I expect it to remain within a range of 6.98-7 percent, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "The dollar had lost some sheen yesterday after FOMC minutes cautious about inflation. In Indian markets, the rupee gained on the hopes of a favourable S&P decision after Moody's upgraded India ratings."

"Expect USD-INR pair to trade within a range of 64.50-64.70 today with a further appreciation bias."

"Indian 10-year benchmark yield cooled off from high of 7.02 percent. For today, I expect it to remain within a range of 6.98-7 percent, "he added.

most popular

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.