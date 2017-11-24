USD-INR to trade within 64.50-64.70 range: Bhaskar Panda

Indian 10-year benchmark yield cooled off from high of 7.02 percent. For today, I expect it to remain within a range of 6.98-7 percent, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.
Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "The dollar had lost some sheen yesterday after FOMC minutes cautious about inflation. In Indian markets, the rupee gained on the hopes of a favourable S&P decision after Moody's upgraded India ratings."
"Expect USD-INR pair to trade within a range of 64.50-64.70 today with a further appreciation bias."