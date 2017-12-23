App
Dec 22, 2017 11:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US work visa restrictions will increase difficulties for Indian IT firms, says NASSCOM President

"The US government's immigration policy is creating an artificial distinction between one company and another," NASSCOM chief said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The new restrictions on US work visas for IT employees will further deepen the difficulties faced by the Indian firms, National Association for Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) told the Economic Times.

The norms such as the HR 170 and the doubling of visa fees, which were announced earlier, are already increasing the burden on local tech firms as it is putting them at a disadvantage compared to their overseas rivals, NASSCOM pointed.

"The US government's immigration policy is creating an artificial distinction between one company and another," NASSCOM President R Chandrashekhar told the newspaper.

"Our problem, which we have brought to their attention, is that you cannot and should not be doing things which discriminate against Indian companies even though you have not named them," he added. NASSCOM has already pointed this disparity to the Indian government.

Last month, HR 170 was passed by the House Judiciary Committee and is now awaiting a nod from the US Senate.

Chandrasekhar pointed that the 'The Protect and Grow American Jobs Act (termed as HR 170)', which is currently facing its last stage of approval as "unbelievably onerous conditions."

"We see this as a discriminatory measure because it affects only the large Indian companies and will have the effect of tilting the playing field against Indian companies," he told the paper.

 

