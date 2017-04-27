App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 27, 2017 02:38 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

US visa probe to include global IT firms; norms to get stricter: Sources

Investigations led by US government on alleged visa abuse will not be limited to Indian IT companies but will also include the global firms.

Kritika Saxena
Kritika Saxena
Reporter | CNBC-TV18

Investigations led by US government on alleged visa abuse will not be limited to Indian IT companies but will also include global firms, tell sources to CNBC-TV18.

According to Indian officials, the probe is largely widespread across the board including top IT companies.

The tech companies have to submit five-year records of H1-B, B1 and L1-B visas and this too will come under the scanner of the US government.

Also, in the coming days visa norms are likely to get more stringent. First time appliers of business visas may have to face stricter guidelines.

Currently, visa investigation is underway and based on those results the norms are likely to be changed. The probe is likely to take at least 3-4 months and after that there will be further scrutiny of norms.

Earlier this month, there were reports on how the US government had mentioned names of Indian IT companies including TCS, Infosys, Cognizant.

US had accused top Indian IT firms TCS and Infosys of unfairly cornering the lion’s share of H1-B visas by putting extra tickets in the lottery system, which the Trump administration wants to replace with a more merit-based immigration policy.

tags #Business #Companies #Infosys #TCS

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.