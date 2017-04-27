US visa probe to include global IT firms; norms to get stricter: Sources

Investigations led by US government on alleged visa abuse will not be limited to Indian IT companies but will also include global firms, tell sources to CNBC-TV18.

According to Indian officials, the probe is largely widespread across the board including top IT companies.

The tech companies have to submit five-year records of H1-B, B1 and L1-B visas and this too will come under the scanner of the US government.

Also, in the coming days visa norms are likely to get more stringent. First time appliers of business visas may have to face stricter guidelines.

Currently, visa investigation is underway and based on those results the norms are likely to be changed. The probe is likely to take at least 3-4 months and after that there will be further scrutiny of norms.

Earlier this month, there were reports on how the US government had mentioned names of Indian IT companies including TCS, Infosys, Cognizant.

US had accused top Indian IT firms TCS and Infosys of unfairly cornering the lion’s share of H1-B visas by putting extra tickets in the lottery system, which the Trump administration wants to replace with a more merit-based immigration policy.