US to push 'unrelenting' diplomacy in North Korea crisis: Jim Mattis

Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said today that the United States would pursue "unrelenting" diplomacy in its efforts to resolve the North Korea crisis, after Kim Jong-Un launched a missile capable of striking anywhere in America.

"I am not willing to say that diplomacy has not worked," Mattis said.

"We will continue to work diplomatically, we will continue to work through the United Nations, the United Nations Security Council and we will be unrelenting in that. At the same time, our diplomats will speak from a position of strength because we do have military options.