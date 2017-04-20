US tells North Korea: We don't want a fight, don't start one

US Ambassador Nikki Haley has a message for North Korea: "We're not trying to pick a fight so don't try and give us one."

She told reporters today "The ball is in their court. They shouldn't try and play at this point."

Haley the UN Security Council's current president. She said members are working on a statement responding to the latest North Korean missile launch that failed.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters the United Nations fully backs efforts of all states trying to ensure "that North Korea doesn't acquire the capacities that would become a threat, not only for the region but in a wider area of the world."

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will chair a Security Council meeting on North Korea's nuclear program April 28.