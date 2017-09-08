US shuts down Pakistan's Habib Bank over terror financing concerns

United States banking regulator has shut down operations of Pakistan's Habib Bank (HBL) in New York after almost 40 years, according to a report in The Times of India.

According to media reports, the regulator has asked the bank to shut its office after it repeatedly failed to pay attention to concerns of possible terror financing and money laundering.

HBL, which is Pakistan's largest private bank has been accused of not complying with regulations and not flagging transactions that potentially could have promoted money laundering and terrorism.

The US Department of Financial Services, a regulator of foreign banks in the country, also slapped a USD 225 million fine on the bank.

It had initially asked the bank to pay a fine of USD 629.6 million penalty.

HBL has operated in the US since 1978, and was asked to tighten potentially illegal transactions in 2006, but failed to comply.

New York regulators have accused HBL of facilitating billions of dollars of transactions with Saudi Arabia's Al Rajhi Bank, which reportedly has links to al Qaeda, and failed to ensure that the funds were not used for terrorism.

HBL allowed at least 13,000 transactions which were not adequately reviewed to ensure they did not involve sanctioned countries.