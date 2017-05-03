App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 02, 2017 09:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

US needs 'good shutdown' in September to fix mess: Trump

President Donald Trump today said the US needs a "good shutdown" in September to fix a "mess" in the Senate, expressing frustration over the hurdles posed by the Democratic party in passing the budget proposed by him.

US needs 'good shutdown' in September to fix mess: Trump

President Donald Trump today said the US needs a "good shutdown" in September to fix a "mess" in the Senate, expressing frustration over the hurdles posed by the Democratic party in passing the budget proposed by him.

"The reason for the plan negotiated between the Republicans and Democrats is that we need 60 votes in the Senate which are not there!" Trump tweeted.

"We either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51 percent. Our country needs a good "shutdown" in September to fix mess!" the president tweeted.

The ruling Republican party has a majority in the 100- member Senate. However, Trump needs 60 votes for the passage of his budget and financial bills, which the Republican party does not have. The Democrats are using this provision to block his budget and other legislative moves.

In his tweets, Trump indicated that if the Senate does not pass the budget that he has proposed, he is not willing to compromise.

In the absence of the budgetary passage of the Congress, the US Government would not have the authority to spend money including even paying salaries to its employees. As a result, the government might come to a stand still.

It was during the term of his predecessor that the government shutdown happened last time.

tags #Donald Trump #World News

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.