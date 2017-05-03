US needs 'good shutdown' in September to fix mess: Trump

President Donald Trump today said the US needs a "good shutdown" in September to fix a "mess" in the Senate, expressing frustration over the hurdles posed by the Democratic party in passing the budget proposed by him.

"The reason for the plan negotiated between the Republicans and Democrats is that we need 60 votes in the Senate which are not there!" Trump tweeted.

"We either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51 percent. Our country needs a good "shutdown" in September to fix mess!" the president tweeted.

The ruling Republican party has a majority in the 100- member Senate. However, Trump needs 60 votes for the passage of his budget and financial bills, which the Republican party does not have. The Democrats are using this provision to block his budget and other legislative moves.

In his tweets, Trump indicated that if the Senate does not pass the budget that he has proposed, he is not willing to compromise.

In the absence of the budgetary passage of the Congress, the US Government would not have the authority to spend money including even paying salaries to its employees. As a result, the government might come to a stand still.

It was during the term of his predecessor that the government shutdown happened last time.