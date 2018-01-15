App
Jan 15, 2018 12:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

US moves ships, bombers toward Korea ahead of Olympics

But coming after Washington agreed to postpone massive annual military maneuvers with the South until after the Pyeongchang Olympics, North Korea says the US is trying to put a chill on its renewed talks with Seoul.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un is seen during the inspection of a potato flour factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. (Reuters)
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un is seen during the inspection of a potato flour factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. (Reuters)

The US is beefing up its presence around the Korean Peninsula ahead of next month's Winter Olympics by deploying stealth bombers, at least one extra aircraft carrier and a new amphibious assault ship to the region.

The moves represent routine training and scheduled upgrades, according to US military officials.

But coming after Washington agreed to postpone massive annual military maneuvers with the South until after the Pyeongchang Olympics, North Korea says the US is trying to put a chill on its renewed talks with Seoul.

Representatives of both Koreas held a second round of talks today near the Demilitarized Zone. The talks are intended to pave the way for a North Korean delegation to join in the Games.

