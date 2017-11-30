App
Nov 30, 2017 08:56 AM IST

US economy sees fastest growth in three years in third quarter

The revised data surpassed President Donald Trump's three percent target for the second time in a row, showing that back-to-back hurricanes in late summer barely left a scratch on the world's largest economy.

Reuters

The US economy posted its fastest growth in three years in the third quarter, indicating a broad-based expansion is gaining momentum, according to official figures released today.

Third-quarter GDP growth was revised up to 3.3 per cent, three tenths of a point higher than an initial estimate and the strongest performance since the third quarter of 2014, according to the Commerce Department.

The news comes as Republican lawmakers in Washington enter a crucial phase in efforts to adopt a sweeping overhaul of the US tax code.

The White House and senior Republican lawmakers have argued that the USD 1.5 trillion package of tax cuts will pay for itself by spurring economic growth, but economists say there is little evidence to support this claim, especially in an already-growing economy.

President Donald Trump today took credit for the rising growth rate even though the principal planks of his economic agenda have yet to take effect.

Addressing supporters in St. Charles, Missouri, Trump said the growth rate was the "largest increase in many years."

"Did you ever think you would hear that in less than a year?" he said of his achievements.

With growth at a 3.1 per cent clip in the April-June period, the six months from April to October have seen the fastest expansion since 2014.

While visually a victory for Trump, the growth rate for the full year is likely to come in closer to 2.5 per cent, in line with growth in prior years.

The higher third-quarter growth reflected upward revisions to business spending on computer software and transportation equipment, with investment in equipment hitting its fastest pace in three years at 10.4 per cent.

State and local governments also appear to have spent more on buildings while manufacturing inventories were higher than previously estimated. That helped offset downward revisions to durable goods orders and services exports.

In congressional testimony today, outgoing Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the expansion was "increasingly broad-based across sectors" as well as in much of the rest of the world.

She said she expected growth would continue and the job market would strengthen "somewhat further," eventually causing wages to rise after a period of sluggish growth.

In a sign of persistent weakness, however, the numbers released today showed a downward revision to wages in the second quarter of the year.

The quarterly increase in consumer spending on services, a key driver of the US economy, was also unrevised at 1.5 percent, its lowest level in four years.

The faster growth was likely to be one more factor nudging the Federal Reserve toward another interest rate increase next month -- its third of the year -- although policymakers already were headed in that direction.

