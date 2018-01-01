App
Jan 01, 2018 06:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

US dollar ends sharply lower against rupee

The US dollar ended sharply lower against the rupee at Rs 63.68/69 per dollar and the pound sterling also finished lower at Rs 85.91/93 at the close of the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market here on Monday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Following are the Interbank Forex and RBI rates:

(In Rs per unit) Unit Interbank RBI Reference US Dollar 63.68/69 US Dollar Rs 63.6697 Pound Sterling 85.91/93 Euro Rs 76.4100 Euro 76.40/42 Japanese Yen (100) 56.52/54.

tags #Business #India #Market

