US dollar ends higher against rupee

The US dollar ended higher against the rupee at Rs 63.66/67 per dollar but the Pound sterling also finished lower at Rs 85.81/83 per pound at the close of the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market here today.

Following are the Interbank Forex and RBI rates:

(In Rs per unit) Unit Interbank RBI Reference US Dollar 63.66/67 US Dollar Rs 63.7364 Pound Sterling 85.81/83 Euro Rs 76.1395 Euro 76.04/06 Japanese Yen (100) 57.01/03.