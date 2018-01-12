App
Jan 12, 2018 06:59 PM IST | Source: PTI
Jan 12, 2018 06:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

US dollar ends cheaper against rupee

The US dollar ended cheaper against the rupee at Rs 63.63/64 per dollar but the Pound sterling finished sharply higher at Rs 86.77/79 per pound at the close of the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market here today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The US dollar ended cheaper against the rupee at Rs 63.63/64 per dollar but the Pound sterling finished sharply higher at Rs 86.77/79 per pound at the close of the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market here today.

Following are the Interbank forex and RBI rates:

(In Rs per unit) Unit Interbank RBI Reference US Dollar 63.63/64 US Dollar Rs 63.5263 Pound Sterling 86.77/79 Euro Rs 76.5301 Euro 77.19/21 Japanese Yen (100) 57.27/29.

tags #Business #Economy #India #world

