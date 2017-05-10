App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 10, 2017 02:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

US court rules in favour of Zydus Cadila in patent case

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has affirmed judgement in favour of Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc, holding that its proposed generic version of Lialda does not infringe a US Patent, the company said in a statement.



Drug firm Zydus Cadila today said it has received a favourable judgement from a US federal court in a patent infringement case paving the way for company to launch its generic product in the American market.



"We welcome this decision which is a positive step and will help us further our mission of making available high- quality, affordable generic products to our customers and their patients," Zydus Cadila CMD Pankaj R Patel said.

Zydus was the first pharmaceutical company to file an abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for a generic version of Lialda. The Court of Appeals' decision is a major step toward Zydus providing a generic version of Lialda (mesalamine) in the US. Shire has reported annual sales of USD 714 million for this product in 2016 in the United States.

Lialda is indicated for the induction of remission of active, mild to moderate ulcerative colitis and for the maintenance of remission of ulcerative colitis.

Ulcerative colitis is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that affects around 7 lakh people in the US. Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the group's listed entity, were trading 1.15 per cent down at Rs 472.75 on BSE.

tags #BSE #Business #drug #Zydus Cadila

