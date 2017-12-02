App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 02, 2017 10:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

US condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

Three burqa-clad heavily-armed Taliban militants yesterday attacked the students' hostel of the Directorate of Agriculture Extension.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The US today strongly condemned the terrorist attack on an agriculture training institute in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar in which at least 12 people, including six students, were killed.

Three burqa-clad heavily-armed Taliban militants, who arrived on an auto rickshaw, yesterday attacked the students' hostel of the Directorate of Agriculture Extension on the University Road in the city, the capital of the restive Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

The institute was closed for the Eid-e-Milad holiday, but about 70 students were present in the hostel.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and wish a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack," State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said.

"We stand with the people and Government of Pakistan, and we will continue to work with our partners in Pakistan and across the region to combat the threat of terrorism," she said in a statement.

According to Police chief of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Salahuddin Mehsud, the attack claimed by the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan left six students, a security guard and five civilians dead, and 32 others injured.

He said the terrorists were killed by security forces after a gunfight which lasted for an hour.

tags #world #World News

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.