you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 24, 2017 07:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US calls on Pakistan to arrest freed 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed

Hafiz Saeed, who had been under house arrest since January, was ordered freed by a Pakistani court this week and preached on Friday at a mosque in the eastern city of Lahore.

A US official on Friday said Washington is "deeply concerned" at the release from house arrest of a Pakistani Islamist accused of masterminding a bloody 2008 assault in the Indian city of Mumbai.

US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Saeed's organisation, Lashkar-e-Taiba, was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of civilians, including American citizens.

US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Saeed's organisation, Lashkar-e-Taiba, was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of civilians, including American citizens.

"The Pakistani government should make sure that he is arrested and charged for his crimes," Nauert said in a statement.

