App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 23, 2017 03:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

US approves Sanofi, Regeneron arthritis drug

The Food and Drug Administration authorisation had been delayed over "deficiencies" found by the regulatory agency during an inspection of the Sanofi manufacturing site in the Normandy region of France.

US approves Sanofi, Regeneron arthritis drug

US federal regulators have given the green light to French pharmaceutical company Sanofi and its US partner Regeneron to market a drug to treat the chronic inflammatory condition, rheumatoid arthritis.

The Food and Drug Administration authorisation had been delayed over "deficiencies" found by the regulatory agency during an inspection of the Sanofi manufacturing site in the Normandy region of France.

The drug sarilumab -- which will be marketed under the brand name Kevzara -- could generate $1.8 billion in sales by 2020, and is considered by Sanofi as a future flagship product to support long-term growth.

Canadian regulators made a similar ruling in February. The European Medicines Agency gave the drug a favorable opinion in April, according to Sanofi, prior to a final European Commission decision expected in the coming months.

In Europe, some 2.9 million people suffer from rheumatoid arthritis, a painful autoimmune disorder that causes joint pain, swelling, stiffness and fatigue.

Treatments that already exist for the condition include the anti-inflammatory Humira, from the US company AbbVie, as well as biosimilars -- products that mimic the effects of more costly biologic drugs made from living cells.

tags #Business #French pharmaceutical #Sanofi #US federal regulators

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.