App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 07, 2017 08:07 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US appeals court hears arguments on Donald Trump travel ban

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals hearing in Seattle came two days after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed Trump's travel ban to take effect while litigation over its ultimate validity unfolds.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

A US appeals court on Wednesday wrestled with a bid by President Donald Trump to show that his latest travel ban targeting people from six Muslim-majority countries is legal.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals hearing in Seattle came two days after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed Trump's travel ban to take effect while litigation over its ultimate validity unfolds.

The ban targets people from Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen seeking to enter the United States. The Republican president has said the travel ban is needed to protect the United States from terrorism.

The state of Hawaii, however, challenged it in court, and a Honolulu federal judge said it exceeded Trump's powers under immigration law.

related news

Trump's ban also covers people from North Korea and certain government officials from Venezuela, but the lower courts had already allowed those provisions to go into effect.

The same three judge 9th Circuit panel which limited a previous version of Trump's ban heard arguments on Wednesday. Some of the judges appeared more cautious toward the idea of blocking the president's policy.

Judge Michael Daly Hawkins asked Hawaii's lawyers whether Trump's latest proclamation is more sound than prior versions. The current one, he said, is based on specific findings that some foreign governments do not share enough information to properly vet immigrants.

"You would trust Kim Jong Un to say this person is this person, you gotta let him in?" Hawkins said.

Judge Ronald Gould said the court would issue a ruling "as soon as practicable."

Trump issued his first travel ban targeting several Muslim-majority countries in January, which caused chaos at airports and mass protests.

He issued a revised one in March after the first was blocked by federal courts.

That expired in September after a long court fight, and was replaced with the current version.

The ban has some exceptions. Certain people from each targeted country can still apply for a visa for tourism, business or education purposes, and any applicant can ask for an individual waiver.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is set to hear a separate challenge to the ban on Friday, and the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to ultimately decide the issue in the coming months.

tags #Donald Trump #travel ban #World News

most popular

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.