App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 30, 2017 07:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uptick in manufacturing, investment boosted Q2 GDP numbers: Arun Jaitley

The Indian economy grew 6.3 percent in July-September, recovering from a three-year low growth slump of 5.7 percent in April-June.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth recovery to 6.3 percent in the July-September period means India can now look at an upward trend in the coming quarters after five straight quarters of slower growth, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday.

“This (growth) indicates that the significant impact of two structural reforms — GST and demonetisation — is now behind us and hopefully, in coming quarters, we can expect upward trajectory,” Jaitley said after the Central Statistics Office (CSO) released GDP estimates on Thursday evening.

The Indian economy grew 6.3 percent in July-September, recovering from a three-year low growth slump of 5.7 percent in April-June, as companies scaled up production and restocked supplies after the goods and services tax (GST) kicked in from July 1.

GDP growth in Q2 was boosted by growth in manufacturing and the fixed capital formation at 4.7 percent indicates improvement in investment, said Jaitley.

related news

Data released on Thursday by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed that the GST-induced supply shock may have eased considerably, helping a rebound in the broader economy.

Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia expects GDP numbers to go up after final revision.

On the rising prices of perishables, Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian said that the government will take action to keep prices in check. In recent times, while the prices of non-perishable goods like oilseeds and pulses have reduced, prices of perishable goods have risen.

Subramanian also doesn’t expect oil prices to stay above USD 60 per barrel in coming days.

tags #Arun Jaitley #Economy #GDP

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.