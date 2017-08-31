UP ministers’ panel hears grievances of over 500 home buyers in Noida and Ghaziabad

Vandana Ramnani

A committee of three ministers, appointed by the Uttar Pradesh state cabinet, today heard the grievances of over 500 homebuyers who have invested their hard-earned money in housing projects in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway.

Issues raised by home buyers ranged from late delivery of flats by builders to issues of refund. Buyers demanded that they want a completed flat and pressed upon the government to intervene and take over the project and finish construction. Buyers alleged that most builders had diverted the money collected from buyers, for the construction, thereby, delaying the housing projects. They pressed upon the committee to order a forensic audit of each of the builders’ accounts.

The meeting went on for over three hours at the Greater Noida Authority's new administrative building in Knowledge Park 4.

Industries minister Satish Mahana, urban housing minister Suresh Khanna and state minister (independent charge) of cane development and sugar mills Suresh Rana are the members of the committee that met home buyers that have invested their hard-earned money with builders such as Amrapali, Jaypee, Unitech, Urbtech among others. The three-member cabinet committee had been formed on the directions of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath—to address issues being faced by home buyers.

The ministers were seen noting down buyers’ complaints and assured the buyers that a solution will be found. “UP government is committed to resolve all problems of home buyers and arrive at a solution. We are not leaving Noida without coming up with solutions for home buyers,” said Mahana.

All the three authorities — Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway — were represented at the high-level meeting held in Greater Noida.

“I have paid 95 per cent of the flat cost to the builder and there is no guarantee that if I pay the remaining 5 per cent to the builder my project will be completed. I, therefore, pressed the committee that a third party agency, preferably NBCC or HUDCO should be brought in to complete the unfinished project. I also told them that the remaining 5 per cent be put in an escrow and the amount used for construction should be monitored by the government authorities,” said Sumit Aggarwal, a buyer in Amrapali Silicon City, after the meeting.

“We demanded that a forensic audit of each builders’ accounts should be done to assess the amounts that have been siphoned off and due to which projects have been delayed,” said Rajiv Nijhawan, another buyer.

The objective of the audit is to ascertain whether the builder diverted the funds collected from buyers to other housing projects/businesses.

Buyers also demanded answers to why they should continue paying EMIs when they are not sure about getting a completed house.

Another buyer said that even though the builder had offered possession of their units way back in 2011, they were unable to get their houses registered because the builder had failed to receive a completion certificate from the authority.

Earlier in the day, the committee held a meeting with builders and home buyers in Ghaziabad. About 29 builders were asked to attend the meeting out of which six gave it a miss forcing the committee to issue directions to report at the earliest failing which actions including lodging of FIRs will be initiated against them.

The Uttar Pradesh government is trying to arrive at a solution for thousands of homebuyers, who have failed to get their homes even after eight years. Some builders have stopped construction at several sites citing the paucity of funds.

The meetings come at a time when the National Company Law Tribunal has admitted insolvency pleas from banks against Jaypee Infratech and Amrapali Group’s firms which have projects in Noida.

NCLT admitted IDBI Bank’s plea for initiating insolvency proceedings against Jaypee Infratech for defaulting on a Rs 526-crore loan earlier this month. NCLT appointed insolvency professional Anuj Jain as the CEO of Jaypee Infratech. He has been given six months to revive the company. This period is extendable by another three months. About 40,000 buyers are stuck in projects floated by Jaypee Infra.

The National Company Law Tribunal has admitted an insolvency plea from the Bank of Baroda against Amrapali’s three firms — Ultra Homes Private Limited, Silicon City, and Amrapali Infra —triggering panic among buyers about their investments. The developer has failed to deliver at least 10 housing projects on time where construction has been stalled.