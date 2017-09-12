Unpaid for 80 days, Darjeeling tea workers may now get stakes in gardens

Moneycontrol News The Tea Board is considering the possibility of offering stakes to workers in Darjeeling's tea gardens in the wake of prolonged unrest in the region, reports the Business Standard.

The tea gardens have been shut for nearly three months as a result of the political disturbance over the demand for a separate Gorkhaland state.

The Darjeeling Tea Association (DTA) sought Rs 400 crore assistance from the Tea Board and Commerce Ministry. However, the Board is unlikely to comply with the request.

“We have a mandate from the commerce ministry to work out a package for the Darjeeling tea estates. Protection of livelihood of the workers needs to be ensured,” Tea Board Chairman PK Bezboruah was quoted as saying.

Sources told Business Standard that the board is likely to offer stakes to unpaid workers, either as individuals or cooperative societies. The Tea Board is meeting on September 18 in order to discuss the proposal and other alternatives before the Board meets the tea garden owners in September-end.

Around 29 owners or companies own the 87 tea gardens in Darjeeling. The tea gardens closed in mid-June and since then the workers have not been paid.