Jun 06, 2017 11:02 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Unmoved by criticism, Mallya says will continue to attend India matches

In the tweet, Mallya also took on the Indian media for “sensational” coverage.

Unmoved by criticism, Mallya says will continue to attend India matches

Unperturbed by the criticism over his attendance at the India-Pakistan cricket match in Birmingham, absconding liquor baron Vijay Mallya has tweeted that he would attend all matches played by India.

In the tweet, Mallya also took on the Indian media for “sensational” coverage.

Wide sensational media coverage on my attendance at the IND v PAK match at Edgbaston. I intend to attend all games to cheer the India team.

Read More: http://www.news18.com/news/india/unmoved-by-criticism-mallya-says-will-continue-to-attend-india-matches-1423587.html

tags #Birmingham #indvspak #Vijay Mallya

