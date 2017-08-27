United Spirits, Radico Khaitan, GM Breweries to get astrological support: Gupta

Liquor stocks like United Spirits, Radico Khaitan, GM Breweries and Globus Spirits will get astrological support, says Satish Gupta of astrostocktips.

Today’s planetary position: Moon will be transiting in Virgo. Jupiter in Virgo, Sun & Mercury in Leo. Lord Saturn in Sagittarius. Lord Rahu, Mars & Venus in Cancer. Ketu in Capricorn. Pluto in Sagittarius. Neptune in Aquarius & Uranus in Pisces.

Planet Mercury, which controls our mind (Buddhi) is transiting in Leo and is in retrograde position from August 13, 2017 to September 5, 2017. Be cautious, as one is likely to take wrong decisions, resulting in financial losses, depending on its position in individual horoscope. Technical analysts/researchers can be worst affected (since planet Mercury is significator of this profession). Persons with Leo, Aquarius, Gemini & Virgo ascendant need to be extra vigilant.

Astrological position about market is highly uncomfortable. It is sell on every rise.

Following sectors will be receiving astrological support:

Liquor: United Spirits, Radico Khaitan, GM Breweries, Globus Spirits, etc.

To identify and buy such stocks at right time and exit at right time. Timing is most crucial element in investing or trading. This timing can be known through Financial Astrology. Astrology is only science which can predict future correctly & guide us about sectors which have to outperform.

Every year with commencement of new Samvat (Hindu New Year), astrologically, based on planetary position, certain new sectors start getting strong astrological support & start outperforming, while some others sectors which were performing earlier start underperforming. Some sectors/stock remains laggard. Stocks of astrological supported sectors outperform resulting in exorbitant gains irrespective of market behaviour, either bull market or bear market.

Predicting bullish sectors of next Samvat 2074

Every year we release sectors of new Samvat in the month of March/April when new Samvat starts. But this year, we shall prepone release of next Samvat sectors, which are going to get strong astrological support & stocks from those sector outperform markets. Purpose of releasing sectors of next Samvat earlier is that investors & traders should get maximum advantage of down trend of markets by good timing.

We firmly believe that these special astrological positions present very unique opportunities to investors and traders both. This opportunity, if utilised properly, can safeguard your existing portfolio and simultaneously optimise your future investments and trading also. Successful investing and trading is all about good timing only.

Needless to mention our innumerable past predictions, where most stocks from the SECTORS of SAMVAT gave exorbitant returns & certain stocks appreciated by over 500 percent.

During current Samavat 2073 among other sectors – dyes/chemical/sugar sector received strong astrological support & outperformed and gave exorbitant return. Many stocks from dyes/ chemical sector appreciated by over 500 percent.

Sectors which get very strong astrological support are not normally affected by downfall in the market.