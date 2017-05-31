United Spirits jumps 7%; JP Morgan overweight on stock, target Rs 2460

Moneycontrol News

Shares of United Spirits jumped close to 8 percent in the morning trade on the BSE on Wednesday hitting Rs 2249.15. United Spirits CEO Anand Kripalu said that the company has delivered a strong set of results with 4 percent net sales growth, despite a subdued economic environment due to demonetisation as well as the run up to the highway ban.

Net sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 6,474.2 crore as against Rs 5,930.9 crore in the year-ago period, up 9.16 percent.

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2017, USL reported a net profit of Rs 169.9 crore as compared to Rs 121.9 crore in the 2015-16 fiscal, up 39 percent.

Brokerage: J.P.Morgan| Rating: Overwweight | Target: Rs 2460

USL’s 4Q FY17 operational performance was above expectations against the backdrop of highway-ban related challenges. Net sales/EBITDA/PBT growth stood at -1 percent/129 percent/97 percent Y-o-Y.

The key positive surprise was healthy 10 percent growth (ex-one-offs: +13 percent) for Prestige & Above brands during 4Q. This outperformed peers,

implying continued share gains.

Brokerage: Goldman Sachs| Rating: Neutral| Target: Rs 1857

United Spirits reported 4QFY17 sales growth of 8 percent Y-o-Y, in line and EBITDA was up 143 percent Y-o-Y.

Gross margin stood at 44.2 percent (+154 bps Y-o-Y) was 35bps ahead of expectations due to premiumisation. EBITDA margin at 13.1 percent was 605 bps ahead of expectations as UNSP reported lower costs across line items.

At 09:21 hrs United Spirits was quoting at Rs 2,231.00, up Rs 141.15, or 6.75 percent.

