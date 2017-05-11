App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 11, 2017 03:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

United Bank looks to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr

"The meeting of the board of directors of the bank shall be held on May 18 to approve raising equity capital not exceeding Rs 1,000 crore in one or more tranches during any financial year by qualified institutions placement, public issue, rights issue or such other capital issue(s)," United Bank of India said in a BSE filing.

United Bank looks to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr

The board of state-owned United Bank of India will meet next week to consider a proposal to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through various options.

"The meeting of the board of directors of the bank shall be held on May 18 to approve raising equity capital not exceeding Rs 1,000 crore in one or more tranches during any financial year by qualified institutions placement, public issue, rights issue or such other capital issue(s)," United Bank of India said in a BSE filing.

The stock was trading 0.65 per cent higher at Rs 23.15 on the BSE.

tags #BSE #Business #United Bank of India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.