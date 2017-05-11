Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad inaugurates BPS centre set up by TCS

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today inaugurated a Business Process Service (BPS) centre here set up by IT major, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

The BPS centre at Patlipurta, first of its kind in Bihar, has 1000 seats and will provide employment to 3000 local youths.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Electronics and Information Technology minister said that it was historic day for Bihar as India's largest IT company, TCS, has has set its foot in the state with its maiden BPS centre becoming operational at Patliputra.

"It is my dream to take BPS centres to small places to spread the Digital India programme throughout the country," Prasad said.

He said that his ministry has alloted 46,000 BPS seats throughout the country, including 4600 in Bihar, to leverage IT industry's growth for creating employment opportunities for India's talented boys and girls and drive inclusive growth.

Beaming with satisfaction at the TCS setting up the first-ever BPS centre in Patna, his hometown, Prasad said : "The dream of Digital India is being realised...it will give hope to local boys and girls about a bright and better future."

The BPS centre at Patna will also help in expansion of IT profile of the country by taking such services to countryside, he said.

Batting for the Centre's Digital India programme, the Union Minister said that the country is saving Rs 50,000 crore annually by linking payment to beneficiaries under 84 schemes through Aadhaar-enabled bank accounts.

Earlier, this money was being pocketed by the middlemen, he said.

Reiterating his commitment to bring more IT infrastructure to Bihar, Prasad lamented that the state government was not providing land for the purpose.

"There should be no politics in development works," the Union Minister said chastising the Grand Alliance government.

"The state government should be more pro-active in providing various facilities for investors to join the Centre's vision of a 'changing India for a better India and inclusive India.'

The TCS CEO-cum-MD Rajesh Gopinathan, in his brief inaugural speech, said that the BPS centre at Patna was a small beginning in the direction of providing IT infrastructure and jobs to the youths of this region.

"This project will build talent base to play seed capital to boost digital economic in the region," he said.