Jul 12, 2017 08:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

Union Bank appoints Kewal Handa as Chairman

State-owned Union Bank of India said Kewal Handa, former Managing Director of pharma major Pfizer India, has been appointed as its Chairman for three years.

Handa has been appointed non-executive chairman and part-time non-official director as per a notification of the finance ministry, the lender said in a BSE filing.

He was MD of Pfizer India from 2005-2012 and prior to that had served as Executive Director - Finance in the company.

Handa has worked in domestic and global generic business and has experience in markets like the US, South East Asia, Africa, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the filing added.

