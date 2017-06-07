App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 07, 2017 11:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

Unichem Lab gets EIR from USFDA for Ghaziabad formulation unit

"The company's formulations manufacturing facility at Ghaziabad has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the USFDA. This receipt indicates the successful closure of the inspection and the queries raised during the audit (Form 483)," Unichem Laboratories said in a BSE filing.

Unichem Lab gets EIR from USFDA for Ghaziabad formulation unit

Drug firm Unichem Laboratories today said it has received an establishment inspection report from the US health regulator for its formulation manufacturing facility in Ghaziabad.

"The company's formulations manufacturing facility at Ghaziabad has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the USFDA. This receipt indicates the successful closure of the inspection and the queries raised during the audit (Form 483)," Unichem Laboratories said in a BSE filing.

It further said: "The inspection has now been closed by the USFDA. The inspection was carried out between February 24, 2017 and March 3, 2017."

The USFDA releases a copy of the EIR to the establishment that was the subject of an FDA or FDA-contracted inspection when the agency determines the inspection to be closed.

The stock of company was trading at Rs 249.50 apiece, up 1.07 per cent from its previous close on the BSE.

tags #BSE #Business #Unichem Laboratories #US health regulator

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.