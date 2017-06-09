Unhappy with compensation offer, dealers may take GM to Court

Moneycontrol News

Unhappy and upset over the poor compensation offer from General Motors, about 100 dealers are planning to move to court, reports Business Standard.

The company which is planning to exit from the Indian car market as it was making losses even after 2 decades of its entry in India and unable to gain market share.

The company would use its Talegaon manufacturing facility to make cars for the export markets.

The report said that dealers were discussing the matter with legal counsel and may take action against the company. Several options were on the table including filing a class action suit in the US Court, but a final decision has not been taken.

About 70 dealers are likely to visit the company’s US headquarter to make a representation.

The quantum of compensation has been a major sticking point, as the compensation works out a meagre 8.5-15 percent of the investment made by dealers. The company’s compensation formula has been based on average retail sales of past two years and the age of dealership.

Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) has written to the General Motors on behalf dealers who have been affected by the company’s decision.

Most of the dealers are likely to accept the compensation package as they don’t have the wherewithal to fight a lengthy legal battle with the company.