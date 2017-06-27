Volkswagen's truck making companies, MAN and Scania join forces to crack India CV market

Under the aegis of Volkswagen two of its heavy duty truck making companies MAN and Scania have joined hands in India to take on the traditional heavyweights Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland.

Positioned in the heavy end of the truck segment both MAN and Scania are fighting for customers at the premium end of the segment which is where Tata Motors made in-roads a few years ago with the Prima range and Ashok Leyland with the U Truck range.

While MAN is primarily into trucks, Scania makes fully built buses. Both companies which are owned by German giant Volkswagen, charge a premium of 10-15 percent over their domestic rivals.

Talking to Moneycontrol Joerg Mommertz, chairman and managing director, MAN Trucks India said, “By forming a truck and bus holding inside the Volkswagen group the three companies have to look for synergies. We have a clear strategy here as per which we completely separate our market activities. There is no mix or links in our market presence that means sales and after sales entities work like competitors”.

The two companies have started collaborating on components and intend to take it forward to sharing of platforms, engines and gearbox in the near future. This will allow them both to be price competitive.

“In the back end we have our supplier conference together to use the strength of synergies from the power of the group. MAN is much stronger in India with higher sales than Scania. But being part of the same group we have to look for synergies. We are using Scania gearbox tuned to our preference in our products in Europe. So these are such synergies we are looking for to make business sense”, added Mommertz.

Domestic players including Eicher are stronger in the segment below 16 tonne and that is why foreign players have kept themselves away from it.

“Market segment below 16 tonne is still very strongly dominated by the local players and so price competitive that it is quite difficult to enter the segment. But it may change in the future.

Entering a new segment in a new market is only possible if one does the engineering locally. The engineering center we have have a manpower strength of 100. We are always looking forward. And we will have Bharat Stage 6 in 2020 may be will do something at that time”, added Mommertz.

The company is looking to make India the hub of exports to countries of Africa, Middle East and Central Asia in the near term. At present around 40 per cent of its total output is routed to exports. This 'MAN' hopes to raise to 50 per cent in 2-3 years.

MAN has a plant in Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh having a capacity of 9,000-10,000 units a year. It makes 16-49 tonne trucks and chassis (truck and bus) at that plant with a localization content of 82 percent.

MAN offers medium and heavy duty trucks for cargo, construction range, tipper range and for public utilities spread across 130 variants. “We want to contribute 10 per cent to MAN’s global sales in 3-4 years” added Mommertz.

While company officials did not specify India’s contribution to global sales at present it is around 4 percent as per calculations considering that the plant is operating at 35 percent of its full capacity and MAN’s global sales is at 83,000 units per annum.

Since its debut in 2006 when it joined hands with Pune-based Force Motors MAN has sold 25,000 units in India so far.