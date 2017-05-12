App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 12, 2017 02:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

UltraTech Cement commissions slag cement capacity in Bihar

The company has commissioned a 0.3 mtpa slag cement manufacturing capacity at its existing facilities at Patliputra in Bihar, UltraTech Cement said in a BSE filing.

UltraTech Cement commissions slag cement capacity in Bihar

Aditya Birla Group firm UltraTech Cement today said it has commissioned a slag cement manufacturing capacity at Patliputra in Bihar.

The company has commissioned a 0.3 mtpa slag cement manufacturing capacity at its existing facilities at Patliputra in Bihar, UltraTech Cement said in a BSE filing.

"This will bolster our capabilities to meet the growing demand for slag cement from the markets of eastern India," it added.

With the commissioning of this manufacturing capacity, the company's cement capacity now stands at 70.6 mtpa.

Shares of Ultratech cement were trading at Rs 4390.60, down 0.29 per cent on BSE.

