UltraTech Cement commissions slag cement capacity in Bihar

Aditya Birla Group firm UltraTech Cement today said it has commissioned a slag cement manufacturing capacity at Patliputra in Bihar.

"This will bolster our capabilities to meet the growing demand for slag cement from the markets of eastern India," it added.

With the commissioning of this manufacturing capacity, the company's cement capacity now stands at 70.6 mtpa.

