Manchester suicide attack LIVE: Children among 22 dead; police think they know bomber

May 23, 2017 04:27 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
A Greater Manchester Police official says they are treating the blast as a possible terror incident. They are working with national counter-terrorism officials and the involvement of a suicide bomber has not been ruled out.
Good morning. Some sad news coming in from UK, where at least 19 people were killed in a blast at a concert at Manchester on Monday, where US singer Ariana Grande had been performing and two US officials said a suicide bomber was suspected in the explosion. We'll bring you live updates of the latest developments.
WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR
- At least 22 killed - including children - and 59 injured after a blast at the Manchester Arena in UK, where an Ariana Grande concert was taking place
- The explosion took place just outside the venue when fans were leaving after the concert ended
- Police say sole attacker died while detonating an explosive device
- Probe underway to find out if attacker was part of a larger network
- Prime Minister Theresa May says police think they know the identity of attacker
BREAKING: Police say a 23-year-old man has been arrested in Manchester in connection with the suicide attack
Right then. The highlight of May's short statement was that the police have probably identified the attacke, whom they earlier said had died while detonating the explosive.
Theresa May: "All terrorist attacks are terrible, but this stands out for its cowardice... in addition to the attacker, 22 people have died, and 59 people are being treated in hospital. Many have life-threatening injuries.
May: The police believe that attack was carried out by one person. But they need to find out if they were acting alone. The police think they know the identity of the perpetrator. But they are not at this point revealing their name.
Prime Theresa May is speaking now. Calls the Manchester tragedy a "callous terror attack".
'The Telegraph' is reporting that 12 people have been confirmed missing.
Fans who attended the concert have told multiple news outlets that the security at the venue was lax.Many say their bags weren't checked and and security only wanted to know if they were carrying bottles of water.
Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to make a statement shortly outside 10 Downing Street.
US President Donald Trump has reacted to the attack during a press conference in Israel. "We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the UK...murdered by evil losers in life," said Trump.