App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
May 23, 2017 04:27 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Manchester suicide attack LIVE: Children among 22 dead; police think they know bomber

Live updates as blast at Manchester concert of pop star Ariana Grande leaves at least 22 dead and 59 injured.

highlights

  • May 23, 10:47 AM (IST)

    WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR

    - At least 22 killed - including children - and 59 injured after a blast at the Manchester Arena in UK, where an Ariana Grande concert was taking place

    - The explosion took place just outside the venue when fans were leaving after the concert ended

    - Police say sole attacker died while detonating an explosive device

    - Probe underway to find out if attacker was part of a larger network

    - Prime Minister Theresa May says police think they know the identity of attacker

  • May 23, 04:27 PM (IST)

    BREAKING: Police say a 23-year-old man has been arrested in Manchester in connection with the suicide attack

  • May 23, 04:08 PM (IST)

    Right then. The highlight of May's short statement was that the police have probably identified the attacke, whom they earlier said had died while detonating the explosive.

  • May 23, 04:06 PM (IST)

    Theresa May: "All terrorist attacks are terrible, but this stands out for its cowardice... in addition to the attacker, 22 people have died, and 59 people are being treated in hospital. Many have life-threatening injuries.

  • May 23, 04:03 PM (IST)

    May: The police believe that attack was carried out by one person. But they need to find out if they were acting alone. The police think they know the identity of the perpetrator. But they are not at this point revealing their name.

  • May 23, 04:02 PM (IST)

    Prime Theresa May is speaking now. Calls the Manchester tragedy a "callous terror attack".

  • May 23, 03:23 PM (IST)

    'The Telegraph' is reporting that 12 people have been confirmed missing.

  • May 23, 03:00 PM (IST)

    Fans who attended the concert have told multiple news outlets that the security at the venue was lax.Many say their bags weren't checked and and security only wanted to know if they were carrying bottles of water.

  • May 23, 02:49 PM (IST)

    Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to make a statement shortly outside 10 Downing Street.

  • May 23, 02:13 PM (IST)

    US President Donald Trump has reacted to the attack during a press conference in Israel. "We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the UK...murdered by evil losers in life," said Trump.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.