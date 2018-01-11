App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 11, 2018 02:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

UIDAI allows Airtel Aadhaar-based verification till March 31

It had last month allowed Airtel to use Aadhaar for re-verification of its mobile customers till January 10 with stiff riders after the company returned Rs 138 crore LPG subsidy which flowed into unsolicited payment bank accounts.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Q8.Who is the Vice-Chairman of the organization shown below?
Q8.Who is the Vice-Chairman of the organization shown below?
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aadhaar-issuing authority UIDAI has extended the temporary permission given to Bharti Airtel for using the biometric identity for re-verification of its mobile customers till March 31.

It had last month allowed Airtel to use Aadhaar for re-verification of its mobile customers till January 10 with stiff riders after the company returned Rs 138 crore LPG subsidy which flowed into unsolicited payment bank accounts.

The Unique Identification Authority of India maintained however that Airtel Payments Bank's eKYC licence will remain suspended till final enquiry and audit report, sources privy to the development told PTI.

When contacted, an Airtel spokesperson said: "We can confirm that the UIDAI has permitted Bharti Airtel to continue Aadhaar based e-KYC till March 31, 2018, subject to compliance to guidelines laid down by the authority."

related news

Both Airtel and Airtel Payments Bank had come under fire after the Sunil Mittal-led firm allegedly opened accounts of its mobile phone subscribers without seeking their "informed consent", and LPG subsidy worth crores was deposited into them.

The government acted swiftly in the matter and the UIDAI had temporarily barred the company from conducting Aadhaar- based SIM verification of mobile customers using eKYC process, and e-KYC of payments bank clients.

However, keeping in mind the convenience of customers and also the looming March 31 deadline given by the Supreme Court for mobile SIM re-verification, UIDAI on December 21 allowed Bharti Airtel to use Aadhaar for re-verification of its mobile customers till January 10 with stiff riders.

"We continue to engage with the authorities and have addressed all concerns that they have raised. Compliance to all guidelines is of paramount importance to us and we remain committed to this," the Airtel spokesperson added.

Sources said UIDAI will take a view on the issue on February 10 after taking into account the final audit report of Department of Telecom, RBI and others on the matters.

To avoid a repeat of Bharti Airtel-type fiasco, the UIDAI last month directed banks to seek an explicit consent of the beneficiary before changing the account to which the government subsidy is being remitted.

tags #Aadhaar #Airtel #India #UIDAI

most popular

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.