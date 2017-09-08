App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Sep 08, 2017 06:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

UFO Moviez India Q1 net up 83% to Rs 14 cr

The company posted a net profit of Rs 7.5 crore during the same period previous fiscal, UFO Moviez India said in a statement.

UFO Moviez India Q1 net up 83% to Rs 14 cr

Digital cinema distribution firm UFO Moviez India today reported 82.7 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 13.7 crore for the June quarter of 2017-18 fiscal.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 7.5 crore during the same period previous fiscal, UFO Moviez India said in a statement.

Consolidated revenue grew 14 per cent to Rs 154.4 crore as against Rs 135.4 crore in the year-ago period.

"Our advertisement network surpassed 4,000 screens with over 1,000 multiplex screens. Our performance continues to reflect the strength of this in-cinema advertising platform," UFO Moviez India founder and MD Sanjay Gaikwad said.

Advertisement revenue of the company grew 24.2 per cent to Rs 49.3 crore compared to Rs 39.7 crore a year ago.

tags #earning #Results #UFO Moviez India

