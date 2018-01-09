App
Jan 09, 2018 05:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uday Kotak is not a fan of cryptocurrencies as his family office is set to shun it

Uday Kotak is setting up a family office to invest in assets including private equity, stocks and real estate worldwide.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra, Uday Kotak, is setting up a family office to invest in assets including private equity, stocks, and real estate worldwide, reported Bloomberg.

"The funds will be deployed in asset classes other than debt and crypto currencies," Venkat Subramanian told Bloomberg in an interview

Flagging a possibility of regulatory clampdowns and addition of new global crypto currencies as possible risks to value, he said, "While the concept of crypto currency is alluring, as its value cannot be influenced by any government, the family office will not look at investing in it."

Uday Kotak is the the eighth-richest person in India and the wealthiest banker in Asia with USD 10.3 billion fortune. Kotak had nearly 30 percent stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank as of end-September, which is worth USD 9 billion based on current prices, said the report.

According to the report, most of the money was raised when he cut his stake from 33.6 percent in December 2016 in the bank to meet regulatory requirements. The Reserve Bank of India had directed the company to gradually reduce the founders' stake to 15 percent by March 2020 in line with guidelines for bank licenses.

 

 

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

