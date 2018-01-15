App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 15, 2018 09:06 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Uday Kotak calls rising financial savings a 'bubble', says money going into few hundred stocks

"Money is coming to a broad funnel and it’s going into a narrow pipe where massive amount of Indian savers’ money is now going into few hundred stocks. And you come back to the question of how good is the governance of these companies.

News18 @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The country's richest banker and vice-chairman of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak, has expressed concerns over the surging stock market and India's financial savings going into selective stocks only.

"Money is coming to a broad funnel and it’s going into a narrow pipe where massive amount of Indian savers’ money is now going into few hundred stocks. And you come back to the question of how good is the governance of these companies.

The amount of money that’s going into small and mid-cap stocks is something on which we have to ask tough questions. You’re pushing all this (money) into a narrow funnel which inevitably runs the risk of a bubble," said Uday Kotak in an interview to Indian Express.

Kotak also headed a Sebi committee which submitted a report last year on changes in corporate governance rules for listed firms. Talking on the same he said, “Keep in mind now you have EPFO money, insurance money, pension, investors’ and savers’ money.

People think nothing can go wrong. I would increase my level of alert from the policy point of view and dramatically improve the level of governance and transparency.”

Read More

tags #Business #Companies #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Uday Kotak

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.