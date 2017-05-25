Uber’s capital raising strategy a Ponzi scheme, says Magellan fund manager

Moneycontrol News

US-based cab aggregator Uber has a less than 1 percent chance of surviving the next decade said Hamish Douglass, co-founder of the Magellan Financial Group.

The remark comes a day after Uber admitted to collecting tens of millions more than it should've had from New York drivers for the past three years. "It's constantly losing money, and its capital-raising strategy is a Ponzi scheme," Douglass said at the annual Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers Conference in Sydney.

"All they do is keep increasing their private-market valuation, and someone always says, I'll put some money up, because next time they raise, it'll be at a higher price," Douglass added.

Uber currently is valued at USD 70 billion and has raised in excess of USD 12 billion over 15 rounds of investments. This is nearly 120 times higher than the USD 60 million valuation the company enjoyed just six years ago.

Even as investors are falling over each for a slice of the company, Uber has been making the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late.

In January, users and employees protested Uber CEO Travis Kalanick decision to join an economic advisory council for President Trump. After a week of intense backlash, Kalanick said he would give up the position.

The following month, Kalanick was caught on video arguing with a driver. Hours after the video went viral, he apologised for his behaviour.

A few days before that, a fiery blog detailing ‘abhorrent’ sexism and favouritism at Uber did the rounds over the internet.

Uber has so far pulled out of Italy, Bulgaria and Denmark after facing legal hurdles. Its biggest capitulation was in China last year when it sold the operations in that country to local rival Didi after suffering huge losses in a bid for market share.

In February, Uber had to suspend its services in Taiwan after the government imposed penalties of over USD 800,000 for running unlicenced transportation services. It resumed services in April after partnering with licensed rental car companies.

Back in India, Uber and Ola drivers erupted in protests in key cities, complaining of reduced incentives, rides, long working hours and diminished earnings among other issues.

"When I look at Uber, I think of it as one of the most stupid investments in history," Hashim said. "The probability of this business going bankrupt in a decade is 99 percent."

Uber is now betting big on driverless cars, as it is critical to its business model. Commissions paid to drivers is the biggest cost for Uber right now. If driverless cars become popular and Uber is able to dominate in the development of such cars, it can save on the payout to drivers.

But on that front too, the company is facing hurdles.

Alphabet subsidiary Waymo has accused Uber of stealing trade secrets and patent infringement by hiring Anthony Levandowski, an engineer who formerly led Google’s driverless car project. Uber bought the firm Levandowski founded after leaving Google.

Last week, a US ordered ex-Google staffer Levandowski to turn over some 14,000 documents he allegedly downloaded before leaving Google to join Uber. The Court also granted a preliminary injunction to Waymo and barred Uber from using know-how Levandowski brought to the firm. It also referred the case for a federal criminal investigation.