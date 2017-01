Undeterred by allegations of capital dumping and manipulating regulations by fellow taxi aggregators, Uber's sustained India investment is creating global records, reports CNBC-TV18.

Undeterred by allegations of capital dumping and manipulating regulations by fellow taxi aggregators, Uber's sustained India investment is creating global records, reports CNBC-TV18. The company's India strategy is quickly becoming the go-to playbook for its emerging market plans.



Uber India has posted a 4-fold jump in FY16 revenues to Rs 374 crore. The fact that India accounts for 12 percent of all Uber trips globally, makes India Uber's largest international market. The company has pledged USD 1 billion to further ramp up its India play.



