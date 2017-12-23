App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 21, 2017 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uber ruled as a cab service, not tech co in EU: Could it meet the same fate in India?

Uber has always denied it was a transport company, arguing it was an aggregator connecting drivers and passengers via an app.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Uber is now a transport services company in the European Union, according to a landmark ruling by the European court of justice as reported by CNBC. The decision will apply across the whole of the EU, including the UK. It cannot be appealed against.

The judgement came for a court case originates which from legal action filed by Elite Taxi, a Barcelona-based association of taxi drivers who claimed Uber was Uber for operating its low-cost Uberpop service without the necessary taxi licences and authorisation from the city.



The classification of being a technology company instead of a transport service had helped protect the billion dollar start-up from national regulations concerning the transport sector. Uber has been treated as a digital service operating across borders in the EU's market.

In India too, Uber is facing a somewhat similar situation. Auto-rickshaw and taxi driver unions, forced out of business due to cheaper fares from Uber, have been persistently pushing the government to draft stricter norms to ease the competitive pressures on them.

The repeated protests have led several state transport departments (Karnataka and Maharashtra being the first few ones) to start drafting and modifying contract carriage permits (the laws under which traditional taxis operate in India). Only Kolkata has managed to provide a provisional licence to Ola and Uber so far.

The Maharashtra government also announced its new rules, 'The Maharashtra City Taxi Rules 2017', to regulate app-based taxis on March 4, 2017. Under this scheme, drivers using vehicles under app-based aggregators (Uber and Ola) are supposed to get separate City Taxi Permits to do so. They also have to comply with several conditions aimed at keeping passengers safe and preventing over pricing.

The government in Karnataka had issued rules which among other things, made it mandatory for ride-hailing services to get a permit before operating in the state.

In both cases, Uber had put up a mighty fight, even dragging the state government to court in Karnataka and putting out a petition campaigning against the unfair rules in Mumbai. 

