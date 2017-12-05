App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 05, 2017 08:44 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Uber loses bid to appeal driver case to UK Supreme Court

Two weeks ago, the ride-hailing app submitted a request to appeal directly to the Supreme Court a decision by a British tribunal that said its drivers deserved workers' rights such as minimum wage.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Uber's request to appeal a workers' rights decision to the UK Supreme Court was rejected, according to drivers' union Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB).

The decision would mean that the Court of Appeal will have to hear the case first.

"Today's decision is another blow to Uber's legal strategy behind denying workers their rights", IWGB General Secretary Jason Moyer-Lee said in an e-mailed statement.

Uber spokesman said the company will now take the case to the Court of Appeal.

