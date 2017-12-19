Uber launches 'uberKUTCHERY' in Chennai

The service would be available till the first week of January whereby Uber representatives at the kiosks would ensure riders can get a ride to the next sabha or back home.
Cab aggregator Uber has launched 'uberKUTCHERY' aimed at serving those who visit various sabhas or organisations in the city to attend music concerts, coinciding with the 'Margazhi' season.
Uber has set up booking kiosks at various sabhas including the famous Vani Mahal, Music Academy, Narada Gana Sabha, Parthasarathy Sabha that hold concerts of top carnatic singers and musicians during the sacred Tamil month of 'Margazhi.'
"It has been a great journey so far redefining urban mobility in Chennai for the last three years. We are excited to celebrate this Margazhi season by doing what we do best -- celebrating cities.. Riders can now sabha-hop with ease and not worry about parking for a ride back home," Uber-Chennai, General Manager, Arjun Srinivasan said.