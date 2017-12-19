App
HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 18, 2017 06:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uber launches 'uberKUTCHERY' in Chennai

The service would be available till the first week of January whereby Uber representatives at the kiosks would ensure riders can get a ride to the next sabha or back home.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Cab aggregator Uber has launched 'uberKUTCHERY' aimed at serving those who visit various sabhas or organisations in the city to attend music concerts, coinciding with the 'Margazhi' season.

Uber has set up booking kiosks at various sabhas including the famous Vani Mahal, Music Academy, Narada Gana Sabha, Parthasarathy Sabha that hold concerts of top carnatic singers and musicians during the sacred Tamil month of 'Margazhi.'

"It has been a great journey so far redefining urban mobility in Chennai for the last three years. We are excited to celebrate this Margazhi season by doing what we do best -- celebrating cities.. Riders can now sabha-hop with ease and not worry about parking for a ride back home," Uber-Chennai, General Manager, Arjun Srinivasan said.

The service would be available till the first week of January whereby Uber representatives at the kiosks would ensure riders can get a ride to the next sabha or back home. Uber would also launch Sabha-Hop and Ride to concerts based on the demand, the release added. Chennai, for its creativity and contribution to music, was recently included as one among the Creative Cities Network by UNESCO, taking the total number of such cities in the network to 180.

