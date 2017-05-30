Uber India plans to create frictionless experience for riders, drivers

Uber on Tuesday said that its new app — which offers features like shortcuts, saved places, calendar and Snapchat integration — now has 100 percent coverage in India.

The cab aggregator is now working on a technology wherein it could reduce fake rides by drivers in the internal system. This could be done by piloting a technology where two phones when co-located in a vicinity could act as a confirmation to start a ride.

Uber said it aims to create a 'frictionless experience between the rider and driver'.

"In our mind, creating an OTP PIN likes Ola does, is not the optimal experience we would want in our system,” Vinay Ramani, Head of Global Growth at Uber India said.

Ola currently sends a four-digit one-time password (OTP) to its riders if they wish to activate a ride. This is done to reduce fake rides as drivers often undertake them earn extra incentives.

Uber also announced the appointment of Shirish Andhare as the Head of Product and Growth, Uber India. Andhare joins Uber from EzeTap, where he was head of Products.

“We (at Uber) aim to create a magical experience by marrying empathy with our technological expertise. We build these experiences through careful listening which involves several data driven studies where we engage very deeply with our driver partners and study rider behaviour," said Adhare.

Speaking about the growth potential of Uber in India, Ramani, said: “As a brand we have always focused on constantly innovating to change lives for the better. India as a country poses some unique challenges like connectivity, navigation and smartphone penetration."

Uber, the world's largest ride-sharing app operates in about 70 countries. In India, the company operates in about 29 cities.

