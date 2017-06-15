Uber India approaches Bombay High Court, challenging state government rules

Mobile app based cab service provider Uber India has approached the Bombay High Court challenging the taxi rules implemented by the state government this year.

Earlier, six drivers plying cabs with Uber and Ola had petitioned the high court against the rules and said it imposed arbitrary restrictions on private taxis.

"We have filed a petition in the high court in relation to the Maharashtra City Taxi Rules and are supporting the concerns that have been raised by the drivers," a statement issued by Uber said.

"Many of the provisions of the rules have a significant impact on drivers, riders and the entire ride-sharing industry. We continue to be hopeful that the government will reconsider them," the statement said.

It added that it has not sought a stay on the rules and its implementation.

The petition came up for hearing today before a division bench headed by Chief Justice Manjula Chellur who said all matters pertaining to the issue will be placed for hearing before an appropriate bench.

The six drivers in their petition had termed the rules arbitrary and bad in law.

"According to the rules, app-based taxis will not be allowed to ply within Mumbai Metropolitan Region on a national tourist permit. The drivers will have to obtain local permits and will not be allowed to ply on their national tourist permits," the drivers had said in their petition.

"Obtaining local permits will cost private taxi drivers and owners ten times more than what it costs the drivers of black and yellow taxis," it added.