App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 27, 2017 02:01 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Uber executives traveling globe to reassure regulators after controversies

Uber this month disclosed that it covered up a 2016 data breach which compromised data of some 57 million customers and drivers. That revelation prompted governments around the world to launch probes into Uber's handling of the matter.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Uber executives are traveling the globe to reassure regulators that the company is changing the way it does business, after a string of controversies, including a data breach, hurt the ride-hailing firm's reputation, its Asian head said on Monday.

"We've learned very quickly and we're tacking very quickly," Brooks Entwistle, Uber Technologies Inc's recently appointed chief business officer for Asia Pacific, told Reuters in an interview at the company's offices in Tokyo where he is meeting Japanese regulators.

Uber this month disclosed that it covered up a 2016 data breach which compromised data of some 57 million customers and drivers. That revelation prompted governments around the world to launch probes into Uber's handling of the matter.

tags #Asia Pacific #Uber #World News

most popular

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.