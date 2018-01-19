Uber enters into partnership with Eastern Railway

App-cab company Uber today entered into a partnership with Eastern Railway to help travellers avail a ride at Howrah station, which is one of the busiest railway terminals in the country.

Uber will set up booking zones at the station where even those who do not have the app will be able to book a ride, a spokesperson for the company said.

"There will be a dedicated pick-up zone outside the railway terminal and an on-ground assistance to guide travellers to their car for pick up," the spokesperson said.

The Uber app will also enable riders to get specific pick up instructions to reach the car driver.

"We are encouraged by this collaborative step from Eastern Railway. We have already executed several partnerships with public transit agencies in India and have been effective in becoming a reliable first and last mile connectivity solution," Arpit Mundra, general manager, Uber Kolkata, said.

Currently, an Uber is used close to 8,000 times every week at Howrah station and this new service will enable many more commuters who use the railway station every day, he said.