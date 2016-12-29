Two-wheeler sales, bookings most hit post demonetisation: FADA

The year on year two-wheeler sales for the month of December are down 40 percent in urban areas and 50-60 percent in rural. Bookings for two-wheelers is down about 25-30 percent and that for cars are down 10-15, said John K Paul, President, FADA.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 29, 2016, 03.42 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Two-wheeler sales, bookings most hit post demonetisation: FADA

The year on year two-wheeler sales for the month of December are down 40 percent in urban areas and 50-60 percent in rural. Bookings for two-wheelers is down about 25-30 percent and that for cars are down 10-15, said John K Paul, President, FADA.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Two-wheeler sales, bookings most hit post demonetisation: FADA

The year on year two-wheeler sales for the month of December are down 40 percent in urban areas and 50-60 percent in rural. Bookings for two-wheelers is down about 25-30 percent and that for cars are down 10-15, said John K Paul, President, FADA.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

The sector that was likely hit the most due to demonetisation is automobiles. To throw more light on the outlook for the sector post the cash crunch CNBC-TV18 spoke to John K Paul, President, Federation Of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

The year-on-year two-wheeler sales for the month of December are down 40 percent in urban areas and 50-60 percent in rural. Bookings for two-wheelers is down about 25-30 percent and that for cars are down 10-15, said Paul.

The luxury segment, CV segment and tractor sales have also been hit badly, said Paul.

However, the car segment in cities has seen recovery in December and is likely to do sales similar to that of December last year. Rural car segment, too, is better than November but has to catch up with last year December sales.

Moreover, manufacturers have cut productions and offered discounts, incentives for car sales, so inventories in December are less, he said.

For more, watch video

 

 

Tags  John K Paul President Federation Of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) two-wheeler sales rural urban areas luxury segment CV segmen tractor sales
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Two-wheeler sales, bookings most hit post demonetisation: FADA

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.