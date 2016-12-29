Dec 29, 2016, 03.42 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
The year on year two-wheeler sales for the month of December are down 40 percent in urban areas and 50-60 percent in rural. Bookings for two-wheelers is down about 25-30 percent and that for cars are down 10-15, said John K Paul, President, FADA.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Two-wheeler sales, bookings most hit post demonetisation: FADA
The year on year two-wheeler sales for the month of December are down 40 percent in urban areas and 50-60 percent in rural. Bookings for two-wheelers is down about 25-30 percent and that for cars are down 10-15, said John K Paul, President, FADA.
The year-on-year two-wheeler sales for the month of December are down 40 percent in urban areas and 50-60 percent in rural. Bookings for two-wheelers is down about 25-30 percent and that for cars are down 10-15, said Paul.
The luxury segment, CV segment and tractor sales have also been hit badly, said Paul.
However, the car segment in cities has seen recovery in December and is likely to do sales similar to that of December last year. Rural car segment, too, is better than November but has to catch up with last year December sales.
Moreover, manufacturers have cut productions and offered discounts, incentives for car sales, so inventories in December are less, he said.
For more, watch video
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.