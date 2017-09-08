Twitter tweaks user policy, says can share user information with third parties

Moneycontrol News

A day after the Supreme Court directed WhatsApp and Facebook to file an affidavit on user data, Twitter tweaked its privacy policy to specify that the data collected by them could be moved out of the country.

Twitter said this will be within the purview of its services, reports the Business Standard.

The statement comes at a time when the government is planning to make it mandatory for internet and mobile companies to store user data locally.

On Wednesday, the Apex Court asked Twitter, Google and the union government for legal views on lack of regulations over data-sharing with entities across countries in violation of a citizen's right to privacy.

The court has also asked Facebook and WhatsApp to file affidavits on whether they share data with third parties.

Following the orders, Twitter said it has updated its privacy terms of service, which will be effective from October 2. This will permit the company to share user data with affiliates.

"You agree that this license includes the right for Twitter to provide, promote, and improve the Services and to make Content submitted to or through the Services available to other companies, organizations or individuals for the syndication, broadcast, distribution, promotion or publication of such Content on other media and services, subject to our terms and conditions for such Content use," the terms read under "Your Rights" section on Twitter.

Last month, the government had asked nearly 21 smartphone manufacturers whether they had shared user data on servers outside India.

Recently, in a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court had said that right to privacy is a fundamental right of the citizens. Any action which violates a citizen's privacy can be preferred either before the Supreme Court.

The government is also willing to fund research and development cost of up to Rs 5 crore incurred by any company developing an original cyber security product in the country, IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Prasad emphasized on the need for cyber security as digital transactions become more prominent in the country.