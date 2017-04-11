Twitter Slam: Former BJP MP takes back racist remark on 'south Indians'

Moneycontrol News

Former BJP MP and member of the India-Africa Parliamentary Friendship Group Tarun Vijay has kicked a storm by referring to south Indians as ?blacks?.

Vijay was on an international channel discussing the attack on Nigerian students in Noida last week. Speaking to Al Jazeera, said that: ?If India is racist, how do we live with South Indians??

He further said: ?To say that Indians can be racist is the most vicious thing because we worship black gods... Krishna is black. And we have been seeing the descendants of the Africans living amicably in states like Maharashtra and Gujarat.?

I feel the entire statement sas this- we have fought racism and we have people with different colour and culture still never had any racism. ? Tarun Vijay (@Tarunvijay) April 7, 2017

After facing a backlash on the social media, Vijay apologised for his remarks on Twitter.

He further said that his words were misinterpreted and all he meant was India has not seen racism despite differently-coloured people across the country.

He also said that the attack on Nigerian student cannot be termed as a racist attack as there have been such incidents before due several reasons.

?There have been many such incidents? for several reasons? like economy? or sometimes even without a reason because of the criminalised behaviour doesn?t need any logic,? he said.