App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 03, 2017 07:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tweet from state BJP's official handle's criticises Maharashtra govt; BJP seeks probe

The tweet, which criticised the state government's policy towards job creation, was deleted but not before its screenshots went viral on social media.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A tweet criticising the Devendra Fadnavis-led government was posted today by the official Twitter handle of the BJP's Maharashtra unit, with the party claiming that the account was hacked.

The tweet, which criticised the state government's policy towards job creation, was deleted but not before its screenshots went viral on social media.

Written in poor English, the tweet had said, "More than 2 lackhs Employee required in state and @Dev_Fadnavis Government taken cut off 30% employees. #MakeInMaharashtra or #FoolInMahasrashtra."

The tweet had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi.

"We feel the state BJP unit's Twitter handle was hacked to post this message. We have asked the Cyber Crime cell of the Mumbai Police to investigate the matter," state BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye told PTI.

tags #Current Affairs #Devendra Fadnavis #India #Politics #Twitter

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.